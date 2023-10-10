Rasmussen Poll: Trump Gains 30 Percent of Dem Votes

More than half of American voters said they will vote for Republican front-runner Donald Trump in the 2024 general election — including 30% of Democrats — regardless of who he's running against and who his running mate is, according to the latest Rasmussen poll released Tuesday.

Trump wins the election going away with 53% of the vote from the survey of likely voters, including 38% who said they are "very likely" to vote for him. That is compared to 43% who are "unlikely" to vote for Trump against a generic opponent, including 34% who said they are "not at all likely" to cast their vote for him.

Further, Trump garnered 30% of Democrats who said they are "somewhat" to "very likely" to vote for him, as well as 50% of Black voters. Predictably, 80% of Republicans said they would vote for him.

Among unaffiliated voters, 50% said they are "somewhat likely" to vote for Trump.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,032 likely voters from Oct. 2-4, with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points and a 95% level of confidence.

As for a running mate, 57% said they still would vote for Trump regardless of who is vice presidential pick is.

In two other surveys released Tuesday, Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup by 4 points in The Messenger/HarrisX poll, and Biden leads Trump by 1 point in the Morning Consult poll.