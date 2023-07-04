×
Tags: poll | biden | 2024 | gop | democrats | donations

New Poll Finds Dems Donating More Than GOP

By    |   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 09:55 PM EDT

A new poll finds that in the last two years, Democrats are more likely to donate to a political campaign than Republicans.

The poll, conducted by NBC News, found that out of 1,000 registered voters, 30% donated to political campaigns. Out of that 30%, 37% were Democrats, 26% were Republicans, and 22% were independents.

Bill McInturff, a GOP pollster who conducted the survey, alongside Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, told NBC News, the poll "speaks to the new era we're in where the small-money Democrats are just swamping the small-money Republicans."

The poll follows days after the second quarter of fundraising ended.

During the last days of the quarter, according to The Hill, the Biden administration sought to increase campaign funds by encouraging grassroots donors. To achieve this, they enlisted the aid of prominent Democrat politicians such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and former President Barack Obama. President Biden appeared alongside Obama to create a video aimed at encouraging further donations of a similar nature.

In the 68-second video, Obama and Biden present "five reasons to donate $5" to their campaign. They highlight how Biden's 2020 campaign was backed by small donations and grassroots supporters, and go on to emphasize the significance of the upcoming 2024 election.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 04 July 2023 09:55 PM
