Gallup Poll: 67 Percent At Least Very Proud to be American

Sixty-seven percent of Americans are "extremely proud" or "very proud" to be an American, just 4 percentage points from a record low of 63% in 2020, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

The survey of 1,005 adults conducted June 3-23 found that 18% of Americans said they were "moderately proud" to be American, with 10% saying they were "only a little" proud, and 5% "not at all" proud. The poll had a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

Gallup said American pride was at its highest following the 9/11 terror attacks, with a September 2022 poll showing a total of 92% saying they were either extremely proud or very proud of being an American. Extreme pride has been trending downward since 2015, Gallup said.

"While the percentage of U.S. adults who say they are extremely proud to be American is near the lowest point on record, about two-thirds continue to be at least very proud," Gallup said. "Republicans' national pride, though near its lowest point, remains high compared with Democrats' and independents', although all party groups are significantly less proud than they were 20 years ago."

The poll found 59% of Republicans expressed extreme pride, compared with 36% of independents, and 34% of Democrats. The 25-point gap in extreme pride between Republicans and Democrats is similar to the 28-point average gap since 2001, Gallup said. But the difference is less than half of the record-high gap of 54 percentage points in 2019, when a record low of 22% of Democrats expressed extreme pride.