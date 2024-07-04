Rasmussen Poll: 80% Are Proud to Be American

Despite living at a time in which there's great focus on political and religious differences within the country, 80% of Americans say they're proud of their nation and its history, a Rasmussen Reports survey found.

Rasmussen simply asked 1,240 American adults two questions:

Are you proud to be an American? Generally speaking, should Americans be proud or ashamed of the history of the United States?

Only 10% of respondents say they are not proud to be an American, while another 10% are not sure, according to the survey results.

In November 2019, 84% said they were proud to be American.

Regarding the second question, 67% say Americans should be proud of the history of the U.S. That's up from 60% in May 2021.

Another 16% say Americans should be ashamed of this country's history, and 17% are undecided.

A larger share of Republicans (91%, 87%) than Democrats (75%, 53%) say they are proud to be American and are proud of the country's history.

Among unaffiliated voters, 77% say they're proud to be an American, and 63% say that, generally speaking, Americans should be proud of the history of the U.S.

A total of 93% of those age 65 and older say they're proud to be an American.

Adults under 40, though, are more than twice as likely as their elders to think Americans should be ashamed of their country's past, Rasmussen found.

Men (74%) more than women (60%) say Americans should be proud of their country's history.

In a racial breakdown, 80% of whites, 76% of Blacks, 86% of Hispanics and 79% of other minorities are proud to be an American.

Hispanics (75%) are more likely than whites (69%), Blacks (47%) or other minorities (62%) to say Americans should generally be proud of the country's history.

Rasmussen also found that most Americans don't think diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) programs are making companies better, and many suspect DEI is being used to justify discrimination against white males.

The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted June 25-27 among 1,240 American adults.