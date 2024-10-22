GSG Poll: Voters Prefer Obamacare Over Trump Tax Cuts

More Americans said Congress should extend healthcare subsidies through the Affordable Care Act than extend the 2017 tax law championed by former President Donald Trump, according to a new poll from Global Strategy Group.

The Trump tax law and the subsidies provided through Obamacare are both set to expire next year, but most Americans said that Congress should prioritize extending the healthcare subsidies over the tax cuts:

58% support extending the ACA subsidies.

24% support extending the 2017 tax law.

18% aren’t sure.

Democrats and independents were both more likely to support the ACA subsidies than the 2017 tax cuts, but Republicans were strongly divided on the issue:

34% of Republicans support extending the ACA subsidies.

43% of Republicans support extending the 2017 tax cuts.

23% of Republicans aren’t sure.

In addition, the survey found that less than one in three Americans supported the 2017 tax law, while more than half have an unfavorable view of the cuts. This was the inverse of the polling results for the Affordable Care Act, which has a favorable approval rating from more than half of Americans:

59% of Americans have a favorable view of the ACA.

25% have an unfavorable view of the ACA.

16% are unsure.

30% of Americans support the 2017 tax law.

56% oppose the 2017 tax law.

14% aren’t sure.

Global Strategy Group polled 1,000 registered voters from Oc. 3-7, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.