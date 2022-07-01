Police Org.: Shootings of Cops Up 19 Percent This Year

A new report from the Fraternal Order of Police states that shootings of police officers rose by almost 20% this year compared to this same time last year and the year before.

The report concluded that 178 officers were shot and 33 were killed this year as of June 30. That's a 19% increase from this time in 2021 and 2020. In total, 346 officers were shot in 2021, 63 of whom died; 312 officers were shot in 2020, 47 of whom died; 293 officers were shot in 2019, 50 of whom died.

So far in 2022, 35 attacks have been described as ambushes against law enforcement officers, in which 57 officers were shot and 12 were killed. According to the FOP report, most officer shootings this year have taken place in Arizona, Texas, and Kentucky.

"Make no mistake — we are experiencing a real crisis with the level of violence directed at law enforcement officers. It is unlike anything I've seen in my 36 years of law enforcement. Last year was one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement, with more officers shot in the line of duty than any other since the National Fraternal Order of Police began recording this data," National FOP president Patrick Yoes said in a statement.

"The fact that the National Fraternal Order of Police reports that we’re outpacing the numbers of officers shot and killed in the line of duty last year is disturbing and should alarm all Americans," Yoes added.