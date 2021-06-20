Houston PD Deputy's Home Invaded, Wife, Stepdaughter Shot

A wife and stepdaughter, 4, of a House police officer were shot during a home invasion early Sunday morning and the unknown suspect remains on the run, according to reports.

The wife was struck in the leg is going to be "OK," while the stepdaughter was "in surgery" after getting hit in the arm, according to Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner.

Hispanic male, around 5-feet-5, wearing all black was armed with a shotgun and "some sort of assault rifle," Finner told reporters.

"We don't know anything, what's the motive of this, whether it was targeted," Finner said, noting the off-duty Houston PD deputy exchanged gun fire with the suspect.

"He feels he struck the suspect," Finner added. "There is a separate blood trail.

"We really need to get this guy in custody."

Finner called on local hospitals or medical personnel to provide information of anyone who might be seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

"Our officers, we're proud to say were able to administrator first aid to the daughter and the wife, and we just pray that they're going to be all right," Finner said.

"Anytime a citizen gets shot in Houston, let alone a deputy's or officer's family, it's something we take seriously, but a lot of investigation has to go on with it."