GOP Leader McCarthy Taking Delegation to Poland This Week

Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 April 2022 02:13 PM

A bipartisan delegation led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is headed for Poland and the Ukraine border Thursday.

The trip is planned for the two-week Easter recess and will weigh accountability for billions in taxpayer assistance to Poland, Ukraine, and NATO allies — along with U.S. national security interests — amid Russia's war in Ukraine, sources told Axios.

There will be Poland stops in Warsaw and Rzeszow, along with Bucharest, Romania, and Brussels, Belgium, according to the report.

McCarthy will be joined by 10 House members:

  • Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
  • Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.
  • Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio.
  • Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Calif.
  • Rep. French Hill, R-Ark.
  • Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn.
  • Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif.
  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla.
  • Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y.

Neither of the two Democrats traveling with the GOP-led delegation are seeking reelection.

Another group led by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is headed for Germany, Denmark, Poland, and Ukraine's border, according to the report.

These trips follow those of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., led a delegation to the Poland-Ukraine border in early March, while Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.; and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., visited Poland in mid-March.

