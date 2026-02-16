Philadelphia Officials Warn Air Travelers of Measles Exposure

Health officials in Pennsylvania warned Monday that travelers may have been exposed to measles at Philadelphia International Airport after a person with the virus passed through Terminal E on Feb. 12.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the infected person was in Terminal E between 1:35 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Officials did not release the person's identity or vaccination status.

"We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles," said Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson, health commissioner for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Officials said the risk is highest for people who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine, because measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an enclosed space.

Measles is among the most contagious viruses, spreading through direct contact with infectious droplets and through the air, a dynamic that can make crowded indoor settings such as airports and planes particularly risky.

Symptoms typically begin with fever, cough, and other flu-like signs, followed by a distinctive blotchy rash that often starts on the face and spreads downward.

The illness can also cause tiny white mouth spots known as Koplik spots.

Most patients recover, but measles can lead to severe complications including pneumonia and brain swelling, and it can be deadly, particularly for infants and people with weakened immune systems.

The vaccine is highly effective, with two doses widely cited as about 97% effective at preventing measles, and public health officials routinely emphasize that unvaccinated people have a high likelihood of infection after exposure.

"We encourage people who were possibly exposed to take action if they are not protected against measles," Raval-Nelson said.

"Many countries, including travel destinations, are experiencing measles outbreaks, so the risk of travel-related measles cases remains," Raval-Nelson said.

Raval-Nelson also pointed to a surge in domestic infections, saying, "In addition, measles cases and outbreaks have continued to increase in the United States, including a very large and ongoing outbreak in South Carolina."

South Carolina's Department of Public Health has reported 950 measles cases tied to an outbreak that was confirmed last Oct. 2 and remains concentrated around Spartanburg County.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 910 confirmed measles cases so far in 2026, with most linked to outbreaks, following 2,280 confirmed cases in 2025.

In Pennsylvania, health officials have reported multiple measles infections this year, including a cluster in Lancaster County, where vaccination coverage among kindergartners has been cited as below the 95% level typically associated with community protection.

Philadelphia International Airport is a major travel hub, and the city's aviation department has reported the airport welcomed almost 30.9 million passengers in 2024.

Health officials urged travelers who were in Terminal E during the exposure period and are not fully vaccinated to contact a healthcare provider, monitor for symptoms, and call ahead before seeking in-person care to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to others.

Measles was once a leading cause of childhood death worldwide, but cases and deaths fell sharply after the vaccine became widely available, and public health officials continue to stress that vaccination remains the best protection.