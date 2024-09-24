Iran President: Ready to Resolve Nuclear Standoff

Iran is ready to end its nuclear standoff with the West, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, while calling for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine through dialogue.

Pezeshkian criticized Iran's arch-foe Israel for what he called "its genocide in Gaza" and said it should stop immediately. Iran's leaders hope to see an easing of U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program. But relations with the West have worsened since the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7 and as Tehran has increased its support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We seek peace for all and have no intention of conflict with any country ... Iran opposes war and emphasizes the need for an immediate cessation of military conflict in Ukraine," Pezeshkian said.