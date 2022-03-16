Pew: Biden Administration Doing Too Little to Help Ukraine

A plurality of Americans (42%) say the United States is not providing enough support for Ukraine, while 32% say it is giving about the right amount of backing, according to a Pew Research Center survey released on Wednesday.

Another 7% in the survey say the U.S. is providing too much support, while 19% are not sure.

Other results from the poll:

Almost half — 47% — approve of the Biden administration's handling of the Russian invasion, while 39% disapprove. and 13% say they are not sure.

There is bipartisan agreement that regards the Russian invasion as a "major threat" to American interests, with 51% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents and 50% of Democrats and Democratic leaners saying so. Overall, another 28% say it is a minor threat. Only 6% say the invasion is not a threat to American interests, while 16% are not sure.

Supporters of both parties also agree that working closely with allies to respond to the Russian invasion is the correct approach, with 73% of Republicans saying so and 85% of Democrats agreeing.

There is also wide bipartisan backing for strict economic sanctions on Russia, with 85% of Republicans and 88% of Democrats supporting such a policy.

Only 35% of American say they would favor the U.S. taking military action if it risks nuclear conflict with Russia, while 62% oppose military action in that scenario.

While 69% favor admitting thousands of Ukrainian refugees into the U.S., Democrats are substantially more likely than Republicans to say this (80% vs. 57%).

A full 69% of Americans say they have read or heard a good amount about the Russian invasion, compared with 23% who said so about the Kremlin's military buildup on its border with Ukraine in a January poll.

The survey was conducted from March 7-13, with a total of 10,441 responding. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.