Poll: 61% Lack Confidence Biden Can Prevent Ukraine War From Expanding

More than half — 6 in 10 American voters — are not confident President Joe Biden can prevent the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading to other countries, a new poll published by the Convention of States Action/The Trafalgar Group.

A total of 62% of respondents said they were not confident in Biden's ability, while 45% said they were not confident at all. Another 16.5% said they were not very confident.

The survey results found that just 33% of American voters were confident — 15% very confident, 18% somewhat confident — that Biden and his team could prevent the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading.

The results included 5% who were not sure whether Biden could or could not prevent the war from spreading.

A party breakdown of the findings showed that 82% of Republicans said they were not confident in Biden’s ability to isolate the war.

In what appears to be bad news for the president, 72% of independents and even 36% of Democrats also said they were not confident in Biden’s ability to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from sending his forces elsewhere.

Only 23% of independents and 12% of Republicans joined 59% of Democrats in saying they had confidence Biden could stop Putin from expanding his war efforts.

"This administration failed to see this war coming, failed to do enough to prevent it, and is now failing to contain the situation," said Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States Action. "The lack of decisive action on Ukraine and a series of cringe-worthy comments from both President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris are leaving a distinct impression with voters that Team Biden has no idea what they’re doing.

"When the peace of humanity is at stake and the security of America is at risk, this isn’t a time for partisans to rejoice over Biden’s utter failure, it’s time to seek immediate solutions and new leadership."

The poll was conducted March 7-11 among more than 1,000 likely 2022 election voters.

