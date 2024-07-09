Pew Poll: More Adults Identify With GOP Than Dems

More U.S. adults identify with the Republican Party than the Democratic Party, according to an annual Pew Research survey.

It marks the first time the survey found more adults identifying politically as being Republican or leaning Republican.

The latest Pew survey found that 47% of adults identify with the GOP and 46% identify with Democrats; 7% "refused to lean."

In last year's National Public Opinion Reference Survey (NPORS), Democrats held a 2-point advantage.

Nate Cohn, The New York Times chief political analyst, said a key takeaway of the poll was findings among young adults.

"By subgroup, the headline is age: NPORS found the GOP ahead on leaned party ID among 18 to 29 year olds, even though the sample was Biden+20 on 2020 recall vote. The sample size is fairly large (n=496) and it hasn't shown anything like this in previous cycles," Cohn posted on X.

Cohn also took note of results among racial and ethnic groups.

"There were fewer shifts by race, though the Dem share of major party leaning nonwhite voters kept edging downward, from 68 to 65%. They did show a GOP edge among registered nonvoters," he posted on X.

The Pew poll results are noteworthy because some other national polls, such as CNN/SSRS, KFF, and Ipsos, use NPORS to weight their surveys.

The 2024 NPORS also found that 69% of U.S. adults identify religiously (41% Protestant, 20% Catholic, 8% other faith) and 30% do not (28% religiously unaffiliated, 2% no answer).

Pew Research's NPORS was conducted Feb. 1 to June 10 among 5,626 adults (2,535 respondents online, 2,764 respondents via the paper, 327 respondents over the phone).