Harvard Poll: 72 Percent Know Whom They'll Vote for in November

Monday, 01 July 2024 07:13 PM EDT

More than 7 in 10 of voters say they have made up their minds about whom they'll vote for in November's presidential election, according to a new Harvard/Harris poll released Monday.

The 72% who said they've already decided is a 3-point increase over results of the same question posed in May, according to the survey.

Nearly 1 in 3 voters who identify as President Joe Biden voters said they're still "weighing the choices," with 68% committed to the sitting president. Meanwhile, 76% who identify as former President Donald Trump voters said they have "made up" their minds.

Among Democrats surveyed, 72% say they've made up their minds, 12 points below the 84% of Republicans who say they know. A majority of independents (58%) say their mind is made up versus 42% who said they're still weighing choices, according to the poll.

Among those who watched last week's debate or heard about it, 75% of those say they've made up their minds. In the debate aftermath, 40% said they're more likely to vote for Trump, a 7-point net increase. Conversely, 42% said they're less likely to vote for Biden, a 20-point net drop, according to the survey.

More than half of those surveyed (52%) said Trump had the better debate performance. However, that number jumped to 57% among those who watched the debate or heard about it.

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Biden 49% to 43%, though his lead drops to 4 percentage points when "undecideds" are included, according to the survey. In a three-way race with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added in, Trump leads Biden by 7 points, with Kennedy getting 15% of the vote, the poll found.

Trump leads Biden by 8 points in a five-way race with Kennedy, independent candidate Cornel West, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Biden's approval rating now sits at 40%, a 4-point drop since May, according to the survey.

The Harris poll surveyed 2,090 registered voters from June 28-30 and did not report a probability confidence rating.

Monday, 01 July 2024 07:13 PM
