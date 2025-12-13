Details of Peter Greene Death Stirs Questions

Details surrounding the scene of actor Peter Greene’s death on Saturday have raised questions, the New York Daily News reported.

Although there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious, emerging details have put the cause of death into question.

Residents reported that Christmas music was emanating from "The Mask" actor’s apartment at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

However, a neighbor said building management did not send a locksmith to access Greene’s apartment until Friday.

A neighbor, who requested anonymity, discovered Greene, 60, in his ground-floor Clinton St. apartment after others noticed Christmas music playing inside for several days.

"Peter was lying on the floor, face down, facial injury, blood everywhere …," the neighbor said.

A handwritten note on Greene’s door read, "I’m still a Westie," likely referencing the Irish-American gang from Hell’s Kitchen in the 1970s and 1980s.

The city medical examiner will determine Greene’s cause of death.

Greene’s longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, said he spoke with Greene earlier in the week and that Greene appeared "totally normal" on the phone.

"That was the last time I talked to him," Edwards told The New York Post.

"He sounded okay … It was just a totally normal conversation.

"He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious," Edwards said, adding, "he was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well.

"We’re good friends. I love the guy … we were friends for over a decade," he said.