WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: peter greene | obit | actor | pulp fiction

'Pulp Fiction' Villain Peter Greene Dies at 60

Saturday, 13 December 2025 09:51 AM EST

Peter Greene, a character actor best known for his role as the iconic villain Zed in "Pulp Fiction," has died. He was 60.

He died in his home in New York City, his manager Gregg Edwards confirmed Friday. His cause of death was not immediately released.

"He was just a terrific guy," said Edwards. "Arguably one of the greatest character actors on the planet. Has worked with everybody."

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene landed some of his first leading roles in "Laws of Gravity" in 1992 and "Clean, Shaven" in 1993, according to IMDb.

In 1994, he played the memorable villain in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction." That same year, he played another leading villain opposite Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz in "The Mask."

Greene was working on two projects when he died, including a documentary about the federal government's withdrawal of funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development, according to Edwards.

"We've been friends for over a decade," said Edwards. "Just the nicest man."

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Peter Greene, a character actor best known for his role as the iconic villain Zed in "Pulp Fiction," has died.
peter greene, obit, actor, pulp fiction
166
2025-51-13
Saturday, 13 December 2025 09:51 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved