People's Convoy Headed Back to Washington

The "People's Convoy," a self-described "movement in securing freedom for all Americans and future generations," is returning to Washington, D.C., according to the group's website.

The convoy planned to leave Post Falls, Idaho on Thursday morning, according to the website.

A Newsmax email to the group had not been answered as of late Thursday morning.

The group, primarily consisting of truckers protesting COVID-19 mandates, traveled from California to the nation’s capital in March. It camped in Hagerstown, Maryland, and traveled to D.C. almost daily for three weeks.

"Enough is enough. When we go back to D.C., we are not the same convoy that went there the first time," one speaker said at a recent convoy rally, WJLA reported. "We are not the same convoy that left there. We are coming back with teeth and a backbone!"

In March, police blocked numerous bridges, highway exits, and city streets, preventing many of the vehicles from entering the heart of the district.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin even agreed to extend National Guard support in Washington, D.C., due to the truck drivers protesting COVID-19 policies.

On Monday, 16 truckers from the People’s Convoy sued the District of Columbia for using blockades to prevent them from exercising their free-speech rights.

The convoy's website provided a map showing a tentative route to Washington, D.C., this time.

"There are no stopping locations highlighted on this map. We will update soon," the website said. "Plan to join us at any time along the route! Every person with a heartbeat should be joining this movement in securing freedom for all Americans and future generations."

The group added that people joining the "all-inclusive nonpartisan movement" agreed to "fly only Country and State flags."

The group's website also said it needed "a generator for the kitchen, money and boots on the ground. The only place to donate money is through our website or cash delivered in person."

During their first trip to Washington, D.C, convoy leaders met with Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and asked for congressional hearings on the origins of the pandemic along with an investigation into state and federal COVID-19 responses.