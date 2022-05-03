People's Convoy Truckers Sue DC Over Road Blockades, First Amendment Violations

Sixteen truckers from the People’s Convoy are suing the District of Columbia for using blockades to prevent them from exercising their free speech rights.

The case was filed in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia on Monday.

Truckers came to the Washington, D.C., area from throughout the country to protest the government’s “continued state of emergency declaration and COVID-19 related policies.” They also wanted to honor the 13 members of the military who were killed in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal last summer.

The truckers argue that their convoy was blocked from entering the city by vehicles from D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department and Department of Public Works. Authorities have said that the closing of city entrances was a safety matter and meant to prevent gridlock.

Just the News reports that the truckers are suing for violation of due process, not granting equal protection, and violation of free speech.

They also blame the blockade for directly leading to a deadly crash when a speeding vehicle hit a dump truck on a D.C. freeway.