Tom Sizemore

Tom Sizemore in Critical Condition After Brain Aneurysm

tom sizemore

Tom Sizemore (Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images)

Sunday, 19 February 2023 03:10 PM EST

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition as "a wait and see situation."

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including "Saving Private Ryan," "Heat," and "Black Hawk Down." He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement.

Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel. Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense. In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film "Born Killers." Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Sunday, 19 February 2023 03:10 PM
