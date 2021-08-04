×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Biden Administration | Coronavirus | Vaccines | pentagon | vaccination | mandate | troops

Pentagon to Seek Waiver to Require COVID Vaccine for Troops

Pentagon to Seek Waiver to Require COVID Vaccine for Troops
(Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 04 August 2021 06:21 PM

The Pentagon plans to seek authorization to add COVID-19 shots to the list of mandatory vaccinations for active-duty troops as soon as this week.

President Joe Biden had instructed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to "look into how and when" the Pentagon can mandate COVID-19 immunization, and Austin's "inclination is toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory," a defense official told CNN on Wednesday.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has granted only emergency use authorization (EUA) for the three COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, Modern, and Johnson & Johnson — so Austin will need a presidential waiver to require it before it is fully approved by the FDA.

Austin is expected to "seek authorization to make it mandatory," the defense official said.

The Pentagon had intended to wait for full FDA approval, but the White House is encouraging vaccination to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections amid the rise of the delta variant.

Justice Department memo last month outlined the presidential waiver as a path to mandate that active-duty troops get the EUA-only vaccinations.

"Because DOD has informed us that it understandably does not want to convey inaccurate or confusing information to service members — that is, telling them that they have the 'option' to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if they effectively lack such an option because of a military order — DOD should seek a presidential waiver before it imposes a vaccination requirement."

Austin vowed to "get after it" quickly while on a trip to the Philippines last week.

"We won't let grass grow under our feet," Austin said, according to CNN. "The president directed us to do something, and we'll get after it."

Among the first wave of mandatory vaccinations will be troops scheduled for deployment, officials told CNN.

Defense Department civilian employees will already be under the federal worker vaccination mandate, while National Guard members will be required to take the vaccine only if they are activated by federal and not state officials, the report added.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Pentagon plans to seek authorization to add COVID-19 shots to the list of mandatory vaccinations for active-duty troops as soon as this week.
pentagon, vaccination, mandate, troops, defense
324
2021-21-04
Wednesday, 04 August 2021 06:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved