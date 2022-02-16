Pentagon Says Russians Made 'Unprofessional Intercepts' at Navy Planes

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that three Navy planes experienced ''unprofessional intercepts'' by Russian aircraft over the Mediterranean.

According to The Hill, Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, stated the intercepts occurred when three Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft were flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean.

Although no one was hurt, Kafka said, such an interaction ''could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes.''

''We have made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels,'' he went on to state. ''The U.S. will continue to operate safely, professionally and consistent with international law in international waters and airspace. We expect Russia to do the same.''

Earlier on Wednesday, however, CNN reported that U.S. and coalition-aligned forces were forced to escort three Russian aircraft after they had flown into restricted coalition airspace in Syria.

Russia is conducting military drills in the Mediterranean involving over 15 warships and 30 aircraft., according to a statement released by Russia's Ministry of Defense.