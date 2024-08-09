WATCH TV LIVE

New Pentagon Policy Addresses Troop Exposure to Blasts

Friday, 09 August 2024 07:26 PM EDT

The Pentagon is rolling out a new policy to address U.S. troop exposure to blasts, amid evidence that mortar firing increases the risk of brain damage, the Hill reported.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks issued a memorandum to senior defense officials and military commanders laying out the new policy which requires reducing the risk of blast overpressure that comes with firing weapons, The Hill said.

Hicks said there is evidence showing “possible adverse effects on brain health and cognitive performance” from breaching charges, shoulder-fired weapons such as launchers, .50 caliber rifles, and other indirect fire, according to the memo obtained by The Hill.

A Warfighter Brain Health initiative, outlined in the memo, would focus on “identifying and implementing best practices to promote overall brain health and countering traumatic brain injury,” Hicks wrote.

“Blast overpressure is one of many factors that can negatively affect warfighter brain health,” Hicks wrote. “We owe it to our service members, civilian personnel, and their families who defend our nation and entrust us with their care to ensure we are using every available resource to advance research to better understand the effects of blast exposure and to provide the best care possible.

Under the initiative, an initial blast overpressure exposure rate of 4 pounds per square inch would be a threshold for risk management, Hicks said in the memo.

Hicks also said active and reserve service members should undergo cognitive assessments to offer more training on blast exposure, The Hill reported. Hicks is also asking officials to minimize the number of troops around blast exposure weapons and to limit the use of any technology that may be over the 4 PSI threshold.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 09 August 2024 07:26 PM
