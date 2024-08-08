Pentagon Chief Austin to Israeli Counterpart: US Support 'Ironclad'

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the U.S. steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and a Gaza cease-fire, Austin said on social media platform X.

"I called Israeli Minister of Defense Gallant today to brief him on U.S. force posture adjustments and reinforce my ironclad support for Israel’s defense. The U.S. F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel and protect U.S. forces in the region," Austin posted.

He added: "I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages."

