WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pentagon | lloyd austin | israel | yoav gallant

Pentagon Chief Austin to Israeli Counterpart: US Support 'Ironclad'

Thursday, 08 August 2024 08:23 PM EDT

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the U.S. steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and a Gaza cease-fire, Austin said on social media platform X.

"I called Israeli Minister of Defense Gallant today to brief him on U.S. force posture adjustments and reinforce my ironclad support for Israel’s defense. The U.S. F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel and protect U.S. forces in the region," Austin posted.

He added: "I also stressed the importance of concluding a ceasefire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages." 

Newsmax staff contributed to this report.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin phoned Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Thursday and discussed the U.S. steps in the Middle East to defend Israel and a Gaza cease-fire, Austin said on social media platform X.
pentagon, lloyd austin, israel, yoav gallant
113
2024-23-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 08:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved