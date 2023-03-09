Pentagon Seeks $87.1 Billion for Indo-Pacific Command

The Pentagon is calling for $15.3 billion in 2024 and another $71.8 billion over the next four years to increase the U.S. military presence in the Pacific to counter still-rising Chinese power in the region.

The Indo-Pacific Command figures come from a report obtained by Politico.

The numbers are more than double what the Defense Department sought in fiscal year 2023 ($6.1 billion) and more than Congress authorized at $11.5 billion.

The new funds will buy advanced missile defense and technology, along with funding exercises and training in the region.

"The security environment in the Indo-Pacific is becoming more dangerous and defined by an increasing risk of confrontation and crisis," the Indo-Pacific Command report read, according to Politico. "The strategic competition with the U.S. now encompasses all domains to include efforts to coerce our strongest allies in an attempt to dominate the region."

Among the items in the request, according to the report: