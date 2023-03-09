×
Pentagon Seeks $87.1 Billion for Indo-Pacific Command

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 03:55 PM EST

The Pentagon is calling for $15.3 billion in 2024 and another $71.8 billion over the next four years to increase the U.S. military presence in the Pacific to counter still-rising Chinese power in the region.

The Indo-Pacific Command figures come from a report obtained by Politico.

The numbers are more than double what the Defense Department sought in fiscal year 2023 ($6.1 billion) and more than Congress authorized at $11.5 billion.

The new funds will buy advanced missile defense and technology, along with funding exercises and training in the region.

"The security environment in the Indo-Pacific is becoming more dangerous and defined by an increasing risk of confrontation and crisis," the Indo-Pacific Command report read, according to Politico. "The strategic competition with the U.S. now encompasses all domains to include efforts to coerce our strongest allies in an attempt to dominate the region."

Among the items in the request, according to the report:

  • $10.8 billion for the Guam Defense System, and Federal Aviation Administration radar in Hawaii, and space tracking and sensors technology.
  • $2.3 billion for "military construction, architectural, and engineering services," including aircraft hangers, satellite communications buildings, and storage.
  • $1.1 billion for technology, including Artificial Intelligence.
  • $696 million for intelligence and information sharing with allies, including "analysis of climate change, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and transnational crime."
  • $373 million for manpower and staffing headquarters.
  • $35 million for "logistics, maintenance, and pre-position fuel, munitions, and material."
  • $50 million for wargaming tool Stormbreaker – machine learning and analytical tools.

