×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: u.s. | china | war | unprepared | xi jinping | ccp

US Lacks 'Urgency' as China Readies for War

(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 09 March 2023 07:15 AM EST

As a top Chinese official warns that Beijing is gearing up for war with the U.S., experts are sounding the alarm that America is shockingly unprepared to face the Chinese Communist Party in any coming conflict.

New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang issued the stunning brushback during his first press conference, predicting that "conflict and confrontation" between China and the U.S. is inevitable if Washington, D.C., doesn't change its current course.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
As a top Chinese official warns that Beijing is gearing up for war with the U.S., experts are sounding the alarm that America is shockingly unprepared to face the Chinese Communist Party in any coming conflict.
u.s., china, war, unprepared, xi jinping, ccp
1241
2023-15-09
Thursday, 09 March 2023 07:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved