Mike Pence to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Laptop Suppression Was 'a Disgrace'

During Mike Pence's exclusive Newsmax interview, the former vice president condemned the media and Big Tech's dismissal and censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"The way the media suppressed the story of the Hunter Biden laptop in the fall of 2020 in our campaign — I thought was a disgrace," Pence said while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to promote his new autobiography, "So Help Me God."

"We had social media platforms and every major news organization, with the exception of this one, that literally suppressed access to that story when a year-and-a-half later it would be confirmed that it was, in fact, Hunter Biden's laptop and the issues raised there ought to be vetted."

Pence further endorsed a House Republican investigation into the content found on the laptop of President Joe Biden's son, including whether any laws were broken by the parties involved.

"I think Congress would do well to do oversight, to ask the hard questions on that, on other policies. ... Whether it be the border, whether it be a 40-year high inflation, whether it be the war on energy," he said, adding that the GOP also needs to push for alternatives.

The House "ought to be piling on" the desk of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "policies that will revive our economy, secure our border, lower the cost of gasoline, unleash American energy and give law enforcement and our military the resources and support they deserve."

At a minimum, Pence said, failure to take the Hunter Biden laptop seriously was a "reckless disregard for the truth" after "more than 50 former intelligence officials" cast doubt on the New York Post story in 2020.

