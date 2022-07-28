×
Tags: pence | desantis | trump | 2024

Poll: Pence, DeSantis Statistically Tied as 2024 GOP Contenders Should Trump Not Run

Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis
Then-Vice President Mike Pence listens as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a discussion held at Port Everglades about possible coronavirus issues that cruise line company leaders were experiencing on March 7, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 28 July 2022 04:35 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are statistically tied in a new poll as contenders for the 2024 GOP nomination should Donald Trump not run, according to a new poll released Thursday by NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ.

Just over 23% of respondents said they would support DeSantis, compared with 20.5% who said the same for Pence, should Trump not run.

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

But a majority of respondents (57%) also said Trump should not seek another White House bid, compared with just about 35% who said he should.

None of the three have announced plans to run, though political consultant Dick Morris has told Newsmax repeatedly that Trump is "clearly running" in 2024.

"He [Trump] and I spoke two days ago, and he's clearly running," Morris, the host of Newsmax's show "Dick Morris Democracy" and author of the bestselling "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," explaining that Trump can't officially announce yet because then the expenses of his rallies would come from his campaign budget and "he's not about to do that."

Decide: Do You Want Trump or DeSantis in 2024? Vote in Newsmax Poll – Vote Here Now

The NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll also found that more than 60% of all voters said President Joe Biden shouldn’t run for reelection and 16.1% said they would prefer Vice President Kamala Harris to run for president in 2024 if Biden chose not to run, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 10.7%.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

