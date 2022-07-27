Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Is 'Clearly Running' in 2024

Former President Donald Trump, during his speech to the America First Agenda Summit, may have referred to a "Republican president" when talking about the 2024 race rather than referring to himself or anyone specifically, but he's "clearly running," political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"He and I spoke two days ago, and he's clearly running," Morris, the host of Newsmax's show "Dick Morris Democracy" and author of the bestselling "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," explaining that Trump can't officially announce yet because then the expenses of his rallies would come from his campaign budget and "he's not about to do that."

Note: Get Dick Morris' new book "The Return" on Trump's secret plan for 2024. See It Here!

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party has "designed" a scheme that would force Trump to go through a primary fight, and as a result, is "flattering" Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and "everybody else" to try to "lure them in to run against him," said Morris.

"The fact is that Trump is leading by double digits in every one of the four first primary states, New Hampshire, Iowa and Nevada, and South Carolina and nationally, he's ahead by 40 points," said Morris. "He's going to be the Republican nominee. The question is, Are you going to hurt him by splitting the party?"

Meanwhile, Morris said he was "shocked" that Trump's speech didn't get any play on Fox News, even though the former president gave this "wonderful speech laying out his programming beautifully, not much about 2020 all about the future, right?

"It took two hours and Fox News did not cover it. They covered Mike Pence's speech to the same group. But Fox did not cover it … this blackout by Fox News and by the arms of the Democratic Party of Donald Trump is reaching horrific proportions."

But, he warned Democrats that if they "screw around with the primary like they did when Ted Kennedy ran against [Jimmy] Carter and destroyed the party, we had 12 years of Republicans after that, and [Ronald] Reagan became the president."

Decide: Do You Want Trump or DeSantis in 2024? Vote in Newsmax Poll – Vote Here Now

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!