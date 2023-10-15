×
Tags: pence | campaign | debt | third quarter

Pence Campaign Will Report Debt of $620K for Q3 Fundraising

By    |   Sunday, 15 October 2023 08:58 PM EDT

Former Vice President Mike Pence's campaign is reporting $620,000 in debt for the third quarter fundraising period.

Pence has $1.2 million in cash on hand, with Pence giving $150,000 to the campaign from his personal funds, the campaign confirmed. Pence's campaign will report having raised $3.3 million.

The $1.2 million cash on hand could limit Pence's ability to effectively campaign, since at least $200,000 of that cash isn't available for primary season use. It is available only for the general election, since it was raised by donors who had already given the maximum amount to the campaign.

Compared to other GOP presidential candidates, Pence's campaign is dramatically behind.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley raised more than $11 million in the third quarter, and $9.1 million is usable for the primary. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign announced a $15 million third-quarter fundraising haul and started October with $13.5 million in cash on hand, but only $5 million of that can be spent in the primary season. Former President Donald Trump's campaign has approximately $36 million to spend on the primaries after raising $45.5 million in the third quarter.

The above figures are based on campaign announcements, which cannot be independently verified until each campaign files a report with the Federal Election Commission. The report is due by the end of Sunday.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

