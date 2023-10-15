Polls: Trump Leads Biden in Ark, North, South Dakota

Former President Donald Trump is crushing it in three states — Arkansas, and North and South Dakota — where polling shows him far ahead in a possible 2024 White House contest against President Joe Biden.

A Real Clear Politics aggregate of polls, as of Sunday, Trump was 33 points ahead of Biden in Arkansas, 37 points ahead in North Dakota, and 22 points ahead of the incumbent in South Dakota.

Emerson College polling of Arkansas released Sunday, Trump leads Biden 57% to 24%, with 10% saying they’d vote for someone else and 9% undecided. Also, 60% of Trump voters say there’s nothing he could do or say in the next several months that would make them choose not to support the former president in 2024. Just 18% note there's something he could do to make them change their mind.

The Arkansas poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.

In Emerson polling in North Dakota, 54% of voters there support Donald Trump, while 17% support Biden. Only 21% said they would vote for someone else, and 7% are undecided.

North Dakota supporters of both Biden and Trump appear to be locked in on their respective candidates, the pollster noted, with 58% saying they could not think of anything the former president could do or say to shake their support, while 55% of Biden supporters said the same of the current president.

The North Dakota poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

And in Emerson’s polling in South Dakota, a 2024 matchup between Biden and Trump found the former president leading 50% to 28%, with 14% saying they support someone else and 8% undecided.

The South Dakota survey’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.