Rasmussen: Pelosi Ranked Least Popular Congressional Leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the least popular leader of Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey released Wednesday.

The poll found that only 35% of likely U.S. voters have a favorable view of the California Democrat, while 60% regard her as unfavorable.

This includes 19% with a very favorable opinion of Pelosi and 51% with a very unfavorable one.

Pelosi was also the congressional leader with the lowest percentage of voters having no opinion of her, at only 4%, indicating that she was also the best-known leader of Congress.

The other congressional leaders asked about were House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

For McCarthy, 42% have a favorable view of the California Republican while 34% regard him unfavorably. This includes 16% with a very favorable opinion of McCarthy and 22% with a very unfavorable one. But 24% have no opinion of the House minority leader, making him by far the least recognizable of the congressional leaders.

For McConnell, 35% have a favorable view of the Kentucky Republican while 55% regard him unfavorably, making him the second least popular leader of Congress. This includes 12% with a very favorable opinion of McConnell and 36% with a very unfavorable one. Only 10% have no opinion of the Senate minority leader, making him the second most recognizable of the congressional leaders after Pelosi.

For Schumer, only 32% have a favorable view of the New York Democrat, the worst mark in this category among the congressional leaders, while 54% regard him unfavorably. This includes 15% with a very favorable opinion of Schumer and 43% with a very unfavorable one. His very unfavorable ranking is the second highest after Pelosi. There were 14% who have no opinion of the Senate majority leader.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted Oct. 3 and 4. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.