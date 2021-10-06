×
Rasmussen: Pelosi Ranked Least Popular Congressional Leader

Rasmussen: Pelosi Ranked Least Popular Congressional Leader

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks before signing H.R. 5305, the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, after the House passed the legislation Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington. She is the least popular congressional leader, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 06 October 2021 06:03 PM

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the least popular leader of Congress, according to a Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey released Wednesday.

The poll found that only 35% of likely U.S. voters have a favorable view of the California Democrat, while 60% regard her as unfavorable.

This includes 19% with a very favorable opinion of Pelosi and 51% with a very unfavorable one.

Pelosi was also the congressional leader with the lowest percentage of voters having no opinion of her, at only 4%, indicating that she was also the best-known leader of Congress.

The other congressional leaders asked about were House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • For McCarthy, 42% have a favorable view of the California Republican while 34% regard him unfavorably. This includes 16% with a very favorable opinion of McCarthy and 22% with a very unfavorable one. But 24% have no opinion of the House minority leader, making him by far the least recognizable of the congressional leaders.
  • For McConnell, 35% have a favorable view of the Kentucky Republican while 55% regard him unfavorably, making him the second least popular leader of Congress. This includes 12% with a very favorable opinion of McConnell and 36% with a very unfavorable one. Only 10% have no opinion of the Senate minority leader, making him the second most recognizable of the congressional leaders after Pelosi.
  • For Schumer, only 32% have a favorable view of the New York Democrat, the worst mark in this category among the congressional leaders, while 54% regard him  unfavorably. This includes 15% with a very favorable opinion of Schumer and 43% with a very unfavorable one. His very unfavorable ranking is the second highest after Pelosi. There were 14% who have no opinion of the Senate majority leader.

The survey of 1,000 U.S. likely voters was conducted Oct. 3 and 4. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.



2021-03-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 06:03 PM
