Rep. Perry to Newsmax: Infrastructure Impasse Shows Biden, Pelosi Not in Charge

Democrats may think they elected President Joe Biden, but the moves by House progressives to delay the vote on the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill until the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill passes make it "clear at this point that he's not in charge of anything," nor are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Joe Manchin, Rep. Scott Perry said on Newsmax Friday.

"Excuses are the tools of the incompetent, and Speaker Pelosi and Joe Biden apparently have brought the biggest toolbox ever in the history of Congress into town this week," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "This thing is completely off the rails. It should be apparent to everyone that the uber-radical socialist left within the party, which is essentially the whole party, is completely running it."

Passing the bills, though, should be easy, considering the Democrat Party controls the Congress and the White House, Perry said.

"I don't know why they wouldn't take $1.5 trillion today and start on the rest of the $4.5 trillion that they're going to demand tomorrow," said Perry. "But as long as they're willing to fight over it, it's good for America because what's not happening while they're fighting is more socialized policies that are going to destroy America being foisted upon the backs of the American people."

He also said it's ironic that Manchin and Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Ariz., are the people that are "saving America" by presenting "some semblance of reason" by their moves to block the spending bill.

"In another world that would never be believed, but that's where we are today," said Perry.

Perry also commented on the case of Lt. Col Stuart Scheller, a Marine officer who is being held in military prison for violating a social media gag order, after criticizing the exit from Afghanistan online.

Americans are infuriated by the "glaring hypocrisy" about Scheller's imprisonment when Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other officers "in charge of the most breathtaking and cataclysmic military and national security failure in the history of the country" are walking about "scot-free."

"We understand mistakes and we're very forgiving people, but what we don't accept is this horrific failure on behalf of the United States of America," said Perry.

