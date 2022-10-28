Alleged Paul Pelosi Attacker Posted Conspiracy Theories

David DePape, the man who police say broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and assaulted her husband, posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports CNN.

An acquaintance also told the news outlet that DePape seemed "out of touch with reality."

DePape reportedly attacked and severely beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday while searching for the Democrat leader and shouting: "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi at about 2:30 a.m. when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, 42-year-old David DePape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott. He said the intruder yanked it from Pelosi and began beating him before being subdued and arrested by officers.

The speaker was in Washington, D.C., where she had been scheduled to appear with Vice President Kamala Harris at a fundraising event Saturday night for the LGBTQ group Human Rights Campaign, days before the Nov. 8 congressional elections that have been filled with harsh — sometimes violent — rhetoric. Pelosi canceled her appearance.

Two of DePape's relatives told CNN that he was estranged from his family.

"I really don't know what to think," the suspect's uncle, Mark DePape, said of his nephew's alleged attack on Pelosi. "Hopefully it's a scam. I don't want to hear something like that."

DePape last year posted several videos produced by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell alleging that the 2020 election was stolen.

He also reportedly posted links to YouTube videos with titles like, "Democrat FARCE Commission to Investigate January 6th Capitol Riot COLLAPSES in Congress!!!" and "Global Elites Plan To Take Control Of YOUR Money! (Revealed)"