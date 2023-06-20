Texas Sen. Paxton Cites 'Duties' for Husband's Trial

Texas Republican State Sen. Angela Paxton is vowing to carry out her duties during the chamber's upcoming impeachment trial of her husband, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of Texas, has appointed an interim state attorney general in the wake of Ken Paxton's impeachment over misconduct accusations.

Pending Paxton's trial in the state Senate, former Texas GOP Secretary of State John Scott will take his spot until the trial is finished or if Paxton has been removed from office.

The Republican-led state House has voted to impeach Paxton on 20 counts, including the misuse of official information, abuse of his powers, and improper retaliation against whistleblowers.

Paxton, himself a Republican, was subsequently suspended from his position and will face the state's GOP-controlled upper chamber no later than Aug. 28.

"I have twice been elected to represent the nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature," Angela Paxton said in a statement posted on Twitter. "Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state.

"Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it."

Ken Paxton has denied all allegations.