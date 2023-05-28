Rep. Fallon to Newsmax: Paxton Hasn't Gotten Due Process

The legislature in Texas should "stay in their legislative lane" rather than going after state Attorney General Ken Paxton with a quickly rolled-out impeachment, Rep. Pat Fallon said on Newsmax Sunday.

"Full disclosure. Ken Paxton is a personal friend of mine," the Texas Republican, who also served in the Texas House for six years, told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "I would have voted no, simply because due process hasn't been afforded him."

Judicial investigations are going on against Paxton, and the state legislature should allow that process to play out, Fallon added.

"If they find something, then they'll handle it, and if they don't, leave our attorney general alone," he said. "The Senate will get this I suspect within the next week or two, and I would predict that Ken Paxton will be found not guilty by the Texas Senate, and will be reinstated as attorney general."

He added that the FBI has been looking into whistleblower accusations against Paxton for three years, with no indictments coming as a result.

"I don't understand why the Texas House injected themselves into this," he said, noting that the representatives acted as a grand jury to send the case to the Senate for trial

"I do believe that during that process, [he] and his lawyers will get their say," said Fallon.

The congressman also on Sunday discussed the continued issues at the nation's border, and told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas are telling a "big lie."

He also said that if the situation is to be solved, Americans must "stop electing Democrats" to office.

"It went from a crisis at the beginning of the administration, to a catastrophe, and now we're borrowing on the cataclysmic," he said. "We have never in our history had a month of over 200,000 illegal border crossings."

But now, there the situation will become worse, with Biden telling the countries of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to "just come to a port of entry and we'll let you in legally," he said.

"We're crossing a 300,000 threshold, and that is a wide-open southern border," Fallon added, pointing at the numbers that continue to climb. "We have all this going on in Texas and all these border states."

