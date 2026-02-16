3 Dead, Including Suspect, in R.I. Hockey Rink Shooting

Authorities said three people — including the suspect — were killed in a shooting Monday afternoon at a Rhode Island hockey rink, where a youth game had been scheduled.

WPRI confirmed the gunman was the father of a North Providence High School senior and that he opened fire on five members of his own family inside the arena before taking his own life.

Two relatives were killed and three others were critically wounded.

WPRI reported the student’s mother was pronounced dead at the rink. His sister later died at the hospital.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told reporters that three additional victims were hospitalized in critical condition. A spokesperson for Brown Health confirmed they remained in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital as of late Monday afternoon.

Officials have not released the names of the victims.

The incident unfolded at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, just north of Providence, where a boys’ high school hockey game was underway when gunfire erupted from the stands.

The “Senior Night” matchup featured the Coventry-Johnston co-op team against the BVS squad, which includes players from St. Raphael Academy, Providence Country Day School, and the North Providence and North Smithfield public school districts.

Mayor Don Grebien described the shooting as “tragic” but characterized it as “an isolated incident.”

Local and state law enforcement responded swiftly, securing the venue and shutting down nearby roads amid heavy police presence.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as shots rang out during the game between rival school teams. A bystander — a father attending the event — is being hailed by some reports for disarming the attacker, although the shooter reportedly had a second weapon, the Pawtucket Times reported.

Outside the arena, tearful families and high school hockey players still in uniform could be seen hugging before they boarded a bus to leave the area. Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained and helicopters flew overhead.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said his office was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Pawtucket officials and law enforcement agencies.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) joined local police in the ongoing investigation.

Pawtucket is nestled just north of Providence and right under the Massachusetts state border. A town of just under 80,000, Pawtucket had up until recently been known as the home to Hasbro’s headquarters.