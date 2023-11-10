Wenstrup Announces He's Not Seeking Reelection

Rep. Brad Wenstrup is not seeking reelection in 2024, announcing in a video that he is retiring from Congress to spend more time at home with his family.

"I work in a place where a lot of people want to be somebody, but a surgeon mentor of mine once said, 'You don't have to be somebody somewhere else as long as you're somebody at home,'" Wenstrup said in a video released Thursday, reports The Washington Examiner. "Sadly, all too often, the frantic pace of Washington has kept me away from our home. I'm ready to change that."

Wenstrup, who represents Ohio's 2nd Congressional District, was elected to the House in 2012. He chairs the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is conducting an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and the federal government's response.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday he is also not seeking reelection in 2024, as did Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Wash.

Over the past week, Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., Kay Granger, R-Texas, and Ken Buck, R-Colo., also announced that they are not running again next year.