×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: parachute | eiffel tower | france | arrested | police

Man Arrested After Parachuting From Eiffel Tower

the public enjoys the sun near the eiffell tower
Members of the public enjoy the sun near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Aug.16. (Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 August 2023 09:26 AM EDT

A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police and the monument's operator said.

The man, an experienced climber, entered the tower's perimeter shortly after 5.00 am (0300 GMT), well before its official opening.

He was quickly detected by guards, according to the site's operator Sete, but still managed to get to the top before anybody could stop him, carrying the parachute in a backpack.

Once he got near the top of the 330-meter-high structure, he jumped.

The man landed in a nearby stadium where he was arrested for endangering the lives of others, police said.

"This kind of irresponsible action puts people working at or below the tower in danger," Sete said in a statement.

The Eiffel Tower is the French capital's top tourist spot, attracting 5.9 million visitors in 2022.

The tower's opening, usually at 9:00 am, was slightly delayed due to the incident, Sete said, adding that it had filed criminal charges against the man.

Last week, the Eiffel Tower was evacuated twice on the same day following hoax bomb alerts.

And on Monday, two inebriated American tourists were found sleeping off a heavy night in the heights of the tower, having dodged security the night before.

© AFP 2023


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A man was arrested in Paris on Thursday after jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute, police and the monument's operator said.
parachute, eiffel tower, france, arrested, police
209
2023-26-17
Thursday, 17 August 2023 09:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved