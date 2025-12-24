Palau Agrees to Take 75 Migrants From US

Palau, an island nation in the Pacific, agreed to take up to 75 "third country nationals" from the U.S., the country's president announced Wednesday.

The migrants cannot be returned to their home nations, Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. said.

The agreement with the Trump administration would deliver $7.5 million and other aid to Palau.

Whipps' office said the agreement will allow his country to help "address local labor shortages in needed occupations."

The migrants being sent to Palau have never been charged with a crime, Whipps said.

The Trump administration has been working to deport illegals elsewhere.

Department of Homeland Security attorneys moved to close almost 5,000 asylum cases last month, asking the courts to end the proceedings so applicants would have to pursue other protections.

Agreements have been reached with countries like Honduras and Uganda.

Palau's leaders were initially hesitant to take migrants, concerned that the country did not have a refugee policy or resettlement program, The New York Times reported.

The deal signed Wednesday will help Palau with public service and infrastructure needs including boosting the country's healthcare, security, pensions, disaster resilience, and security.

"Palau and the United States also reaffirmed a shared commitment to a free and open Indo Pacific that protects both nations' prosperity and security," Whipps' office said in a statement.

The United States was committed to building a new national hospital along with pledging $26 million to help Palau prevent the collapse of its civil service pension system.

The planned hospital would serve veterans, U.S. military personnel, visitors, and citizens from Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia, which Whipps called another "demonstration of our relationship."

The Palauan president said that U.S. support will help Palau crack down on organized crime and strengthen its customs and police force.

As part of the agreement, the United States also reiterated its commitment for improving Palau's capacity to prepare for and respond to natural disasters, with additional initiatives now being explored with Palau's government.

Prospective arrivals will be screened before being admitted, and the country has a right to refuse anyone.