Post-debate Poll: Oz Leads Fetterman by Nearly 3 Points in Pa. Senate Race

A new post-debate, Pennsylvania-based political survey reveals that Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz has overtaken Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, in the heated U.S. Senate battle — after months of trailing in Keystone State polls.

For the Insider Advantage survey, which chronicled the responses of 750 likely Pennsylvania voters on Wednesday (Oct. 26), Oz secured 47.5% of supporting votes, compared to Fetterman posting a favorability rate of 44.8%.

More than 83% of survey takers saw at least a portion of Tuesday night's Senate debate, which garnered a lot of national attention, primarily due to Fetterman's stumbles on seemingly basic questions, even when given the assistance of a closed-caption teleprompter.

However, that didn't stop a number of left-leaning media outlets from chiding Oz for allegedly bullying Fetterman — who suffered a stroke this summer, prior to the Democrat Senate primary — for being disabled, although it can be argued whether a stroke counts as a "disability" or "impairment."

It's also worth noting: Oz didn't make one reference to Fetterman's condition during the debate.

The stakes are high in Pennsylvania. The eventual winner could break the 50-all tie in the Senate chamber.

When asked to choose a winner from Tuesday's debate, Insider Advantage reports that 53.6% of respondents chose Oz, and only 20.5% tabbed Fetterman as the victor.

Also, a whopping 25.9% had no opinion of which candidate won Tuesday's debate, even among those who admitted to seeing the event live or through social-media clips.

Here's a breakdown of Insider Advantage's survey results:

For the 18-39 age group, 46.9% of respondents plan to vote for Oz in the midterms, compared to 44% for Fetterman.

With voters who identify as independents, Oz (65.9%) posted a sizable lead over Fetterman (22.5%).

Fetterman (52.9%) prevailed over Oz (39%) among the women surveyed.

Among black voters, Fetterman (67.2%) has a substantial lead over Oz (23.8%).

Among white voters, Oz (47.7%) owns a small lead over Fetterman (45.7%).

According to Axios, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will campaign on behalf of Fetterman and Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (who's also the state attorney general) on Nov. 5 — three days before Election Day — in the major cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The Insider Advantage survey has a margin-of-error rate of 3.6 percentage points.