WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: oval office | trump | britain | king charles

King Charles III Invites Trump for Unprecedented Second State Visit

King Charles III Invites Trump for Unprecedented Second State Visit

Thursday, 27 February 2025 01:41 PM EST

King Charles III has invited US President Donald Trump for an "unprecedented" second state visit to Britain, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said while visiting the White House on Thursday.

"This is really special, this has never happened before, this is unprecedented," Starmer said in the Oval Office as he handed Trump a hand-signed letter from the monarch containing the invitation.

"This is truly historic."

Trump made a state visit during his first term in office in 2019, when he met the late Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles's mother.

"His majesty the king wants to make this even better," said Starmer, who was at the White House to push Trump to give US security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a deal to end the war with Russia.

The US president has long been a vocal fan of the British royal family.

Reading the letter, Trump pointed out that he had been invited to Windsor Castle, near London, one of the royal family's ancient homes.

"On behalf of the wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes," Trump said. "It will be my honor to be there."

© AFP 2025


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
King Charles III has invited US President Donald Trump for an "unprecedented" second state visit to Britain, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said while visiting the White House on Thursday.
oval office, trump, britain, king charles
190
2025-41-27
Thursday, 27 February 2025 01:41 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved