Oregon DOE Advisory Suggests Withholding Students' Gender Identity from Parents

A "guidance" document to schools from the Oregon Department of Education advises educators and school staff to "withhold" information about students' "gender identity" from their parents if a student does not want their parents to know about it.

"To the extent possible, schools should refrain from revealing information about a student's gender identity, even to parents, caregivers, or other school administrators, without permission from the student," the document, titled "Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools," published and given to schools in the state Thursday, said. "Each decision should be made on a case-by-case basis specific to the safety of a student. Districts may wish to consult legal counsel with individual questions."

The "guidance" said that the students should be the ones determining how public their gender identity should be, and that educators and staff at the schools need to respect students' privacy concerns.

"When a student requests that their gender identity be kept private, the paramount concern should be the health and safety of the student, while also making sure that the student's gender identity is affirmed in a manner that maintains privacy and confidentiality," the document said. "If a student wishes their gender identity to remain confidential, the school should discuss with the student the extent to which they are able to offer supportive and affirming options, and whether specific supportive options might compromise the confidentiality the student has requested."

According to the agency, the document was developed in partnership with students, families, school districts, community-based organizations, and state agency partners to ensure "safety and feeling of belonging" and secure the civil rights of "gender expansive students."

According to the report, 8% of students in the 6th, 8th, and 11th grades self-reported being transgender, gender expansive, or questioning in the 2020 Oregon Student Health Survey.

The report said that the survey also found 43% of gender expansive students and 33% of students with "marginalized sexual orientation" seriously considered committing suicide that year.