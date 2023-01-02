×
Tags: california | school | lgbtq | presentation

California School District Pays Nearly $10K for 'LGBTQ Presentations'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 02 January 2023 08:20 PM EST

The Twin Rivers Unified School District in northern California has invested roughly $10,000 for "LGBTQ Presentations," according to a Breitbart News report.

Per documents regarding the matter, the district paid $9,591 to the Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network (GLSEN) for upcoming presentations, which are set to take place Feb. 8-10.

As Breitbart attests, GLSEN stands as one of this nation's primary drivers of gender ideology and queer theory in education.

Among the organization's core programs is its "rainbow library," where children can read pro-trans books at the elementary-school level — including kindergarten.

The organization, which has the backing of General Motors, says the rainbow library is the "first step for getting in front of kids" and a "stepping stone for inclusive curriculum at the district or state level."

Among such books in the library: "I Am Jazz," which presents concepts to children about self-identifying with a transgender identity.

Also, The Federalist revealed the Riverside Unified School District in southern California previously promoted an essay called "Decentering Whiteness."

The essay in question posited such arguments that "attacking whiteness is not enough."

In addition to the essay, the district's website also featured an "Anti-Racist Reading List."

Newsfront
Monday, 02 January 2023 08:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

