OPEC OKs 16+ Million More Barrels/Month as Trump Pushes for Lower Prices

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) announced a significant increase in oil production for September, completing their supply restoration plan a full year ahead of schedule in an effort to reclaim market share.

In a virtual meeting Sunday, Saudi Arabia and other key producers agreed to boost output by roughly 548,000 barrels per day next month. This move finalizes the reversal of a 2.2 million-barrel-per-day cut implemented in 2023 by eight member nations and includes additional volumes phased in by the United Arab Emirates.

An extra 1.66 million barrels per day of previously halted output will be reviewed later this year, with a decision expected by December.

The increase marks a dramatic pivot by OPEC+, shifting from a strategy of propping up prices through supply cuts to actively ramping up production.

The move has already contributed to easing global oil and gasoline prices, offering relief to consumers and bolstering the economic agenda of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called for cheaper energy to curb inflation and pave the way for lower interest rates.

Trump has intensified diplomatic and economic pressure on Russia, a co-leader of the OPEC+ alliance, linking energy policy to broader geopolitical tensions.

The White House has threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil buyers unless Moscow agrees to a swift ceasefire in the war in Ukraine.

Analysts warn that any disruption in Russian oil exports could spike global crude prices, undermining Trump’s push for lower fuel costs.

Nonetheless, the OPEC+ output hike could cushion such volatility in the short term by adding supply to already softening markets.

The expanded production plan also has implications for Iran, another OPEC member whose exports remain constrained by U.S. sanctions.

Higher overall supply could weigh on prices and limit Tehran’s revenue gains, potentially intensifying its economic challenges.

Meanwhile, Russia faces a dual pressure: falling prices from increased OPEC+ output and the threat of Western tariffs targeting its oil customers.

Market observers suggest that this two-pronged pressure — increased global supply and U.S. sanctions threats — could force Moscow to reconsider its strategy within OPEC+ or risk further isolation from energy markets.

The accelerated production increases heighten expectations of a global oil surplus later this year, potentially putting further downward pressure on prices.

While this offers relief to consumers, it also raises questions about how long OPEC+ nations — many of whom rely heavily on oil revenue — can sustain such output levels without straining their fiscal balances.