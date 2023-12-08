×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: OPEC | leader | climate | deal

OPEC Leader Pushes Members to Block Climate Deal

By    |   Friday, 08 December 2023 07:47 PM EST

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais earlier this week warned member countries gathered at COP28, the U.N. climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, of "undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels."

"It seems that the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences," al-Ghais wrote in a letter dated Dec. 6 to top ministers in all 13 OPEC countries as well as 10 additional nations in an expanded group known as OPEC+, which includes Russia.

He also urged the petroleum producers to "reject any text or formula that targets energy, i.e., fossil fuels, rather than emissions."

OPEC controls much of the world's oil supply. 

At least 80 countries are demanding a COP28 deal that calls for an eventual end to fossil fuel use, as scientists urge ambitious action to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

The latest draft of what could be a final COP28 agreement, which was released Friday, included options to do so.

"The world requires major investments in all energies, including hydrocarbons, all technologies, and an understanding of the energy needs of all peoples," OPEC's secretary general said in the statement.

Earlier, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber urged delegates from nearly 200 countries to work hard to reach a consensus before the scheduled end of the two-week summit on Dec. 12.

"Let's please get this job done," he said Friday before the release of the draft. "I need you to step up, and I need you to come out of your comfort zones."

Solange Reyner | editorial.reyner@newsmax.com

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais earlier this week warned member countries gathered at COP28, the U.N. climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, of "undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels."
OPEC, leader, climate, deal
252
2023-47-08
Friday, 08 December 2023 07:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved