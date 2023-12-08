OPEC Leader Pushes Members to Block Climate Deal

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais earlier this week warned member countries gathered at COP28, the U.N. climate conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, of "undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels."

"It seems that the undue and disproportionate pressure against fossil fuels may reach a tipping point with irreversible consequences," al-Ghais wrote in a letter dated Dec. 6 to top ministers in all 13 OPEC countries as well as 10 additional nations in an expanded group known as OPEC+, which includes Russia.

He also urged the petroleum producers to "reject any text or formula that targets energy, i.e., fossil fuels, rather than emissions."

OPEC controls much of the world's oil supply.

At least 80 countries are demanding a COP28 deal that calls for an eventual end to fossil fuel use, as scientists urge ambitious action to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

The latest draft of what could be a final COP28 agreement, which was released Friday, included options to do so.

"The world requires major investments in all energies, including hydrocarbons, all technologies, and an understanding of the energy needs of all peoples," OPEC's secretary general said in the statement.

Earlier, COP28 President Sultan al-Jaber urged delegates from nearly 200 countries to work hard to reach a consensus before the scheduled end of the two-week summit on Dec. 12.

"Let's please get this job done," he said Friday before the release of the draft. "I need you to step up, and I need you to come out of your comfort zones."