Olivia Newton-John Sold Massive Property Portfolio After Cancer Diagnoses

Olivia Newton-John sold off most of her real-estate portfolio a year after she revealed her stage 4 cancer diagnosis so that she could invest in her foundation and wellness center according to reports.

"Olivia loved helping people. She spent the last two decades of her life giving back," a source close to Newton-John told the New York Post. "She wanted to leave behind something that would last, and something that her daughter, too, could benefit from."

According to the outlet, Newton-John, who died Monday at 73, listed her California horse ranch of four years for $5.4 million. A month later she put her 189-acre Australian farm on the market. She purchased the property, located in the town of Dalwood in New South Wales, in the 1980s and rebuilt the home in the early 2000s. It sold shortly after being listed for $4.6 million.

Newton-John had a change of heart about selling her horse ranch though and decided to spend her remaining days in the home instead, a source told the Post. In October 2021, she transferred full ownership to her husband, John Easterling. He re-financed the mortgage with $2.5 million left on the home.

"She was in a lot of pain, but she was a fighter," the source explained. "The place was her heaven on earth and it gave her many calming moments in her final days."

"They loved it," Michael Caprio, her friend and publicist, told the Post separately.

In 2012, with the help of state and federal funding, along with philanthropic support, Newton-John established Olivia Newton-John Cancer & Wellness Centre at Melbourne's Austin Hospital, which she continued to invest in over the years. She also co-founded the Gaia Retreat & Spa in 2005 and more recently launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.

"The idea is to fund research into kinder ways to treat cancer, to prevent cancer, and to live well with cancer," she said in a 2020 interview with Forbes. "So, all those things, I believe, we will eventually see a world beyond it where it's just treated as any other illness that you can kind of control and live well with and, of course, hopefully cure it.

"Living well is something that I do, and I'm hoping that I can help others do that."