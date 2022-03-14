×
Tags: 2022 Elections | Donald Trump | oklahoma | governor | kevin stitt | save america pac | endorsement

Trump Endorses Oklahoma Gov. Stitt for Reelection

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures during a white house appearance
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt (Saul Loeb/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 14 March 2022 06:01 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Monday endorsed Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican up for reelection this year.

"Kevin Stitt has done a fantastic job as governor of Oklahoma," Trump wrote in a statement from his Save America PAC. "He is a champion for our America First agenda, a fearless defender of the Second Amendment, and a supporter of our great military and vets.

"He is strong on the border and believes in American Energy Independence. Gov. Stitt worked with me on cutting burdensome regulations and reforming occupational licensing. Kevin was a very successful businessman in 2018 when I first endorsed him. Now, he is a fighter for the incredible people of Oklahoma. Kevin Stitt has my complete and total endorsement!"

Newsfront
Monday, 14 March 2022 06:01 PM
