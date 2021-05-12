Ohio Offers Vaccinated Adults a Chance to Win a $1 Million

Five lucky vaccinated Ohio adults will receive $1 million each, if chosen, within the coming weeks, reported Politico.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday his state’s incentive program for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The program includes hefty cash payouts as well as a four-year scholarship — including tuition, room and board and books — to an Ohio public university, to be given to a person 17 or younger who has been vaccinated.

The contest for the scholarship, will be by separate drawing on May 26, DeWine also announced.

DeWine said, this all part of a drive to increase the COVID-19 vaccination rate in Ohio, reported Politico.

The first drawing will occur on May 26, with subsequent drawings occurring each Wednesday for five weeks. To win, participants must be 18 or older, an Ohio resident and vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before the lottery takes place. The five winners will receive $1 million from existing federal coronavirus relief funds, DeWine said.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,’” the Governor wrote on Twitter. “But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19.”

The drawing will be conducted by the Ohio Lottery and will gather residents’ names from the Ohio secretary of state’s voter registration database. DeWine added that the state would create a webpage for people to sign up and would release more guidelines for the drawing this week.

The drawings come as the Biden administration grapples with vaccine strategy while demand for the vaccine slows down.

The business community has also chipped in to help get people vaccinated. Some incentives offered by businesses include paid time off and free Lyft and Uber rides to get the vaccine, as well as free food and drinks.