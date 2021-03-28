Businesses Offering Meals, Desserts, Freebies With Vaccine Card

Need some extra incentive to get your COVID-19 vaccination? Some American businesses are offering perks to the unvaccinated to get it done, CNBC reports.

If you have yet to be vaccinated, you can earn rewards for doing part to help expedite the end of the pandemic.

The Greenhouse of Walled Lake, a marijuana dispensary in Walled Lake, Mich., is giving away one free pre-rolled joint to those who are over 21 with vaccination proof.

After visiting the Greenhouse, you can take your vaccination proof down to your local Krispy Kreme to receive one free doughnut each day for the rest of the year.

Chagrin Cinemas in Cleveland, Ohio is offering free popcorn through the end of April for those who have been vaccinated. Market Garden Brewery is offering 10-cent beers to the first 2,021 adults who bring in their vaccination proof.

Many employers such as AT&T, Instacart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Chobani, Petco, Darden Restaurants, McDonald’s and Dollar General are giving workers time off and extra money to get vaccinated.

Kroger employees will be getting $100 in store credit in addition to a one-time $100 payment for getting vaccinated. Publix is said to be giving its employees a $125 gift card to use in store after successfully completing vaccination protocols.

As vaccine distribution increases, so should the incentives to get vaccinated. Since employers are desperate to get back to business, a fully vaccinated workforce is in the both the employer and the public interest.

With incentives like these, the collective hope is for more people to step up and do their part to end the pandemic.