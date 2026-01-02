Offshore Wind Developers Challenge Trump Suspensions

Offshore wind developers have pushed back against the Trump administration’s decision to suspend construction authority for major wind projects in federal waters.

They argued that the move threatens to derail projects that were already approved and under construction.

In December, the administration paused leases for five large offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns tied to radar interference.

The suspensions effectively halted construction activity despite years of prior federal review and approval under the Biden administration.

The Hill reported that Empire Wind filed suit Friday, joining Revolution Wind, which also filed a complaint that day, and Dominion Energy, which sued last month over its Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. All three projects had received federal approval and were underway before the lease suspensions were imposed.

In its filing, Empire Wind described the administration’s justification as "hollow" and "pretextual," arguing the decision was driven by opposition to offshore wind rather than genuine security concerns.

The company pointed to public statements by Interior Department leaders and the White House criticizing offshore wind as costly and inferior to natural gas.

"These statements also suggest the Suspension Order was issued based on undue political influence," Empire Wind said in court filings.

Empire Wind warned that even a temporary suspension could force cancellation of the project because offshore construction depends on tightly sequenced schedules and specialized vessels that cannot easily be rescheduled.

Revolution Wind made similar arguments, saying its project was already 87% complete when the lease suspension was issued.

The company said national security issues had been addressed during more than nine years of federal review that led to its approval in 2023.

Revolution Wind previously challenged an earlier stop work order, and a court allowed construction to resume in September.

The Interior Department declined to comment on the lawsuits, but has said turbine blade movement and reflective towers can interfere with radar systems.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said at the time that offshore wind projects near East Coast population centers pose "emerging national security risk."

Additional details about the Revolution Wind case were disclosed Friday by Danish energy company Orsted, which said it is seeking a court injunction to block the suspension of the lease for the $5 billion project.

Revolution Wind is a joint venture between Orsted and Skyborn Renewables. Orsted said the project was expected to begin generating power as early as January 2026 before the suspension.

"Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon, and has met the requests of, a thorough review process," the company said.

The lease suspensions sent shares of offshore wind companies lower, with Orsted’s stock falling 13% following the announcement.

Orsted has faced financial pressure from inflation, higher interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory uncertainty.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized wind power, particularly offshore wind, and has said his administration would seek to block such projects.

Trump posted on Truth Social Friday about eagles being killed by wind turbines, and said that turbines are "killing birds by the millions!"